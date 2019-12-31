Clear

Iowa care center superintendent fired during federal investigation

Authorities say 'sexual arousal experiments' were concerning.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GLENWOOD, Iowa - The superintendent of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities has been fired amid a federal investigation.

Jerry Rea was notified in a letter Monday that he was being dismissed from his position at the Glenwood Resource Center. The letter says the dismissal is a result of disregard for policies and procedures. Associated Press efforts to reach Rea on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Rea had been placed on paid leave earlier this month. Few details have been released about the federal investigation. It covers concerns that residents with a range of developmental and physical disabilities were the subjects of sexual arousal experiments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: November and December

Image

Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Image

Iowa Sports 2019 Recap

Image

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe

Image

Gamez and More leaving Apache Mall

Image

Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Image

Holiday Winter Gear Drive

Community Events