Iowa candidates blast national media for ignoring derecho disaster

Theresa Greenfield, Democrat (left) and Ashley Hinson, Republican
Still 65,000 Iowans without power seven days after historic storm.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Two candidates challenging Iowa incumbents are blasting the national media for failing to cover the state’s derecho disaster.

Democrat Theresa Greenfield is running against U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and says she is demanding more reporting on the damage and aftermath of the storm.

“Iowans are independent, tough and quite frankly we’re used to people flying over and forgetting about us - but after seeing damage from the derecho storm and the delayed federal response firsthand it’s clear that the national media cannot overlook this crisis any longer,” says Theresa Greenfield. “On top of the pandemic, it’s a national failure that one week after the storm, health care facilities are running out of oxygen supplies and families with damaged homes are sleeping in tents. Iowa is more than a caucus stop for our families, farmers and small businesses. Now, more than ever it’s important that major news outlets use even more resources to cover the storm damage and help shine a light on the delayed federal response. Thank you to all of our first responders, workers, health care professionals, local journalists and neighbors volunteering who are working day-and-night to help our communities recover.”

Republican Ashley Hinson is seeking to replace Democrat Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. Her campaign issued the following statement:

“What type of damage would it take to get the national media to cover the massive storm that destroyed eastern Iowa last week? Maybe if derecho had knocked over a statue, or made its way further east to the Hampton’s, perhaps then it would catch the eyes of a few national reporters.”

“While it was just a blip on the national radar, the “land hurricane” that hit Iowa last Monday has upended Iowans homes and their livelihoods. The derecho storm raged through our communities around lunchtime on Monday. I was huddled in the basement with my kids as the power went out and we watched water leak through our downstairs door. Trees barricaded the streets and there was no cell service.”

“These 100mph winds ripped roofs right off of homes. Trees were uprooted from the ground and landed on top of homes and cars, and powerlines were snapped in half. The derecho hit more than two-dozen counties in Iowa. Contacting friends and family was nearly impossible. The fear that Iowans experienced Monday morning is hard to put into words and the pictures you see online do not do the damage justice.”

“Our Governor, Kim Reynolds, was on the ground surveying the damage the next day alongside local journalists who have done a fantastic job telling the stories of Iowans who have been affected by the storm. The Department of Homeland Security has been working to help as many people as quickly as possible.”

“The derecho storm is effecting our schools who are already facing increased challenges preparing for our kids to go back to school due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our teachers and students are faced with yet another challenge that I know they will overcome.”

“The national media has overlooked this disaster. There was a recent Bloomberg story that highlighted a four-hour power outage in California, while Iowans are left wondering if anyone will pay attention as we approach a full week without power.”

“Iowans won’t just be sitting in their powerless houses waiting for Hollywood to put together a telethon. Iowans are strong. Iowans are resilient. We are certainly being tested in 2020.”

As of Monday morning, Alliant Energy is reporting 64,982 Iowans are still without power while MidAmerican Energy says it only has 294 customers with no electricity. The utilities reported over 400,000 Iowans lost power in the 100 mph winds on August 10.

