Iowa and Minnesota calling for temporary halt to use of J&J COVID vaccine

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are advising a temporary halt to the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” in administering the single dose J&J vaccine after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Federal authorities are investigating the cases of six women who developed unusual blood clots within two weeks of getting the J&J vaccine. The woman were between the ages of 18 and 48 and the clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets

IDPH says such serious adverse effects with this particular COVID vaccine appear to be extremely rare. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. and only six such instances of blood clots have been reported so far.

While MDH says it is not aware of any cases occurring among the more than 184,000 Minnesotans who have received this vaccine, Minnesotans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination are urged to contact their health care provider.

“While this issue appears to be extremely rare, CDC and FDA are acting in a very cautious manner that underscores our commitment to vaccine safety,” says Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We will be closely monitoring the federal review process and use that information to help guide our efforts here in Minnesota in the days ahead.”

Mitchell County Home Health & Public Health says it has cancelled a scheduled COVID vaccination clinic for Tuesday because it would have used the J&J vaccine.

