Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Iowa budget surplus rises to $289 million

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

The state of Iowa will end its 2019 fiscal year with a surplus of more than $289 million in its general fund, but Republican political leaders were cautious about discussing where the money might be spent.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 6:54 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa will end its 2019 fiscal year with a surplus of more than $289 million in its general fund, but Republican political leaders were cautious about discussing where the money might be spent.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says it's a reflection of a vibrant economy, adding in a statement Monday that the state must be "mindful of the economic headwinds in our agricultural economy and be prepared for whatever the future might hold."

Farmers are facing a tough year with trade disruptions due to President Donald Trump's tariffs and policies that have hurt corn and soybean markets, potentially cutting into state income tax revenue.

The fiscal year ended in June, but the state posted its final budget figures at the end of September.

Last year's budget surplus was $127 million.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says with tax cuts passed last year it's important to make sure there's enough cash flow to pay the state's bills.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Image

Hemp Maze

Image

Avoiding Online Deception

Image

TLC in Charles City moving forward with the 'grand plan'

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

Community Events