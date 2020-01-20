Iowa boys prep basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee (10) 9-0 116 1

2. Waterloo, West (1) 8-1 101 2

3. Iowa City, West 7-1 90 3

4. Cedar Falls (1) 7-1 87 4

5. Dubuque, Hempstead 9-1 54 6

6. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 52 5

7. North Scott, Eldridge 10-1 48 9

8. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 44 10

9. Ankeny 9-1 30 NR

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-2 20 8

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (3) 8-2 92 8

2. Marion (1) 9-1 90 10

3. Assumption, Davenport (4) 8-2 85 6

4. Carroll (1) 7-1 73 1

5. Pella (1) 8-2 57 NR

6. Winterset 7-2 54 4

7. Mount Vernon 9-2 43 2

8. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-2 28 7

9. Glenwood 9-3 26 NR

10. Ballard 7-4 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Sioux, Hawarden (7) 12-0 113 1

2. Camanche (5) 9-0 107 2

3. Treynor 11-1 90 3

4. North Linn, Troy Mills 10-0 83 4

5. Boyden-Hull 10-1 74 8

6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 9-2 53 5

7. Van Meter 10-0 46 9

8. Western Christian, Hull 8-2 16 NR

9. Regina, Iowa City 8-2 14 7

(tie) West Branch 10-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (5) 11-0 109 3

2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4) 11-1 106 4

3. WACO, Wayland (1) 12-0 75 5

4. Montezuma 8-1 68 1

5. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 11-1 65 6

6. Lake Mills 11-1 58 7

7. St. Mary's, Remsen 9-2 55 2

8. South O'Brien, Paullina 10-2 46 10

9. Mount Ayr (1) 10-0 38 10

10. Martensdale-St. Marys 9-1 8 NR

(tie) Highland, Riverside 12-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.