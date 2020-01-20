Iowa boys prep basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (10) 9-0 116 1
2. Waterloo, West (1) 8-1 101 2
3. Iowa City, West 7-1 90 3
4. Cedar Falls (1) 7-1 87 4
5. Dubuque, Hempstead 9-1 54 6
6. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 52 5
7. North Scott, Eldridge 10-1 48 9
8. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 44 10
9. Ankeny 9-1 30 NR
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-2 20 8
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (3) 8-2 92 8
2. Marion (1) 9-1 90 10
3. Assumption, Davenport (4) 8-2 85 6
4. Carroll (1) 7-1 73 1
5. Pella (1) 8-2 57 NR
6. Winterset 7-2 54 4
7. Mount Vernon 9-2 43 2
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-2 28 7
9. Glenwood 9-3 26 NR
10. Ballard 7-4 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden (7) 12-0 113 1
2. Camanche (5) 9-0 107 2
3. Treynor 11-1 90 3
4. North Linn, Troy Mills 10-0 83 4
5. Boyden-Hull 10-1 74 8
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 9-2 53 5
7. Van Meter 10-0 46 9
8. Western Christian, Hull 8-2 16 NR
9. Regina, Iowa City 8-2 14 7
(tie) West Branch 10-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (5) 11-0 109 3
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4) 11-1 106 4
3. WACO, Wayland (1) 12-0 75 5
4. Montezuma 8-1 68 1
5. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 11-1 65 6
6. Lake Mills 11-1 58 7
7. St. Mary's, Remsen 9-2 55 2
8. South O'Brien, Paullina 10-2 46 10
9. Mount Ayr (1) 10-0 38 10
10. Martensdale-St. Marys 9-1 8 NR
(tie) Highland, Riverside 12-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.