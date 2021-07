FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. - A 12-year-old Iowa boy was killed and a 48-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before Midnight at milepost 140 in Foster Township.

Authorities said the Silverado, driven by Kyle Backhaus, 48, of Des Moines, crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and rolled in the south ditch.

The name of the boy killed was not released.