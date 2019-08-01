Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa board decides to require seat belts on school buses Full Story

Iowa board decides to require seat belts on school buses

New rules require lap-shoulder seat belts on all new buses bought by school districts and state-accredited nonpublic schools.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 10:17 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 10:42 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Board of Education has adopted new rules that would require lap-shoulder seat belts on all new buses bought by school districts and state-accredited nonpublic schools.

The administrative rules adopted Thursday are still subject to legislative review. Other safety equipment required would include one additional stop arm per bus, hand rails, exterior boarding lights and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seats and the bus drivers.

Districts wouldn't have to retrofit their current fleets. The rules would apply to new buses manufactured on or after Oct. 2, the date the new rules are scheduled to take effect. Iowa Education Department spokeswoman Staci Hupp says the new rules would apply equally to contracted service providers.

In 2018 the National Transportation Safety Board recommended lap-shoulder seat belts on all new school buses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking more nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Thursday

Image

PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When does Fall officially begin?

Image

Patriots win state title

Image

Honkers defeat Larks

Image

SAW: Newman's Evan Paulus

Image

Conflict between Alden School and parents ends in family's favor

Image

Debate watch party

Image

Taking a spin in a distracted driving simulator

Image

Gatehouse visits the River City

Community Events