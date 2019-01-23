Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa bill would allow guns on school property

Iowa bill would allow guns on school property

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- “I just think there’s more temptation to have outside shootings,” said Kim Frank waiting for her kid to get out of school Wednesday.
Frank and Jayn Davis ae among dozens who pick their kids up from school.
“My daughter I’m picking up is 13,” said Davis.
A new bill would allow for licensed and permitted gun carriers to have their firearms in the driveway or parking lot of schools making the “No weapons allowed” signs irrelevant.
“I don’t think weapons should be in a school area,” said Davis.
The bill is only in its early stages. Senators I spoke with said the idea is to allow off-duty law enforcement or retired folks to carry their weapons on school grounds. The argument is that it’s too much of a hassle to take out of the car before picking up the kids.
“I t shouldn’t take that long to remove it,” said Davis.
Mason City Police said off-duty officers can already legally carry on school grounds. This change would just clean up some of the language of the law.
“If it’s a police officer I would trust their judgement,” said Frank.
But multiple school superintendents question the benefits of such a law.
“I’m looking for what’s going to be best for our kids and protecting our kids,” said Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee. “I don’t see why this would do anything to protect our kids.”
Which is exactly what parents said they would like to see.
“My grandson walks out the doors, other people’s children walk out those doors, I don’t want to put any child in that kind of jeopardy,” said Davis.
The bill does still have to pass through committee before being voted on in the Senate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Blowing Snow Overnight Pushing for a Winter Weather Advisory

Image

New Austin Police Chief

Image

Could north Iowa benefit from a warming center?

Image

Former Cerro Gordo County Auditor to retire

Image

Sprinkler pipes burst in Kahler Grand Hotel

Image

Pipes burst at Southbridge Mall

Image

Flooding at iconic Rochester hotel

Image

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast: Bitter cold temps on the way

Image

Rochester City Council to talk policing downtown

Image

The future of Rochester's iconic corn water tower still up in the air

Community Events