Iowa bill would allow guns on school property

MASON CITY, Iowa- “I just think there’s more temptation to have outside shootings,” said Kim Frank waiting for her kid to get out of school Wednesday.

Frank and Jayn Davis ae among dozens who pick their kids up from school.

“My daughter I’m picking up is 13,” said Davis.

A new bill would allow for licensed and permitted gun carriers to have their firearms in the driveway or parking lot of schools making the “No weapons allowed” signs irrelevant.

“I don’t think weapons should be in a school area,” said Davis.

The bill is only in its early stages. Senators I spoke with said the idea is to allow off-duty law enforcement or retired folks to carry their weapons on school grounds. The argument is that it’s too much of a hassle to take out of the car before picking up the kids.

“I t shouldn’t take that long to remove it,” said Davis.

Mason City Police said off-duty officers can already legally carry on school grounds. This change would just clean up some of the language of the law.

“If it’s a police officer I would trust their judgement,” said Frank.

But multiple school superintendents question the benefits of such a law.

“I’m looking for what’s going to be best for our kids and protecting our kids,” said Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee. “I don’t see why this would do anything to protect our kids.”

Which is exactly what parents said they would like to see.

“My grandson walks out the doors, other people’s children walk out those doors, I don’t want to put any child in that kind of jeopardy,” said Davis.

The bill does still have to pass through committee before being voted on in the Senate.