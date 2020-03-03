Clear

Iowa bill ties restitution payment to felon voting right

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 7:26 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds for the first time indicated support for the measure.

For more Iowa news, click here. 

Iowa is the only state that automatically takes felon voting rights away. Felons must apply to the governor who requires that they have at least a payment plan for court ordered financial obligations.

Senate Republicans insisted on complete restitution repayment before they would consider a constitutional amendment automatically restoring voting rights upon the completion of a felony sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Voter Priorities

Image

Super Tuesday Importance

Image

How Are Mayo Clinic Visitors Voting?

Image

Coronavirus: North Iowans Share What They've Witnessed Abroad

Image

bri super tuesday

Image

Let's Talk About Voter Privacy

Image

Students Showcase Art

Image

Self Driving Bus

Image

Absentee Votes

Image

Live Fire Drill

Community Events