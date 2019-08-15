Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2nd person arrested in connection to March homicide in Olmsted County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa sports gambling becomes legal today

Iowa is becoming the 11th state to allow sports betting, and six casinos say they're ready to sign up players and begin taking bets.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:35 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is becoming the 11th state to allow sports betting, and six casinos say they're ready to sign up players and begin taking bets.

New regulations allow betting to begin at noon Thursday.

Casinos in Altoona, Bettendorf, Osceola and Waterloo will offer betting on-site and through a mobile app.

Casinos in Burlington and Council Bluffs will offer on-site betting only for now until their mobile systems are set up.

Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood will have a sportsbook. However, as of Thursday, it hadn't opened. The plan is for it to be open in time for football season.

Gambling regulators say at least two more casinos could be approved by the end of the day.

Eventually most of the state's 19 state-regulated casinos are expected to offer sports betting.

In Iowa, players must first travel to a casino to prove their age and identity and set up an account. Mobile betting is allowed only within the borders of Iowa.

Betting is allowed on professional, collegiate and international sporting events. Iowa also has legalized fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events