Iowa-based stores partnering for tornado recovery efforts

$10 from each "Iowa love" shirt sold online and at two stores through June 8th will go to fairground cleanup

Posted: May 31, 2019 1:08 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's only been three days since seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in our area. Now, an Iowa-based apparel supplier is joining in the cleanup efforts at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

The Cedar Valley-based "Iowa love", which not only makes shirts and other apparel, but also partners with businesses and non-profits, launched earlier this year, and is partnering with The Rustic Corner in Charles City and the Home and Gift Gallery in Mason City. From now until June 8th, $10 from each t-shirt sale through those two stores as well as iowalove.org will go towards the fairgrounds, which were the hardest hit during Monday's tornadoes.

Amy Chatfield with The Rustic Corner says the fundraiser speaks to the spirit of Iowans help each other.

"With the fairgrounds as it is, it warms my heart that people are coming together to help with the cleanup right away, to make plans for the fair that is less than 50 days now. And I know people coming in even before I open the store knocking on the windows and saying, 'hey, can we get a shirt?'"

William Heathershaw started Iowa love earlier this year, and when he saw the devastation, he knew it was time to step up.

"There's nothing like coming back to Iowa, every season of the year. And the best part of the summertime is that there are county fairs and other activities across the state. I know it definitely broke a lot of people's hearts that the county fair is less than 50 days away, and the fairgrounds are in this condition."

