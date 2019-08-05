CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two bodies were found in a rail car that had carried about 100 tons of steel from Mexico to south-central Iowa.
The Daily Iowegian newspaper reports that Iowa Southern Railway workers discovered the bodies Friday when decoupling cars from an engine about 1.5 miles southeast of Centerville. The cars had been pulled there Friday after BNSF railroad dropped them off Thursday in Albia.
Authorities think the two people were killed by the tons of shifting steel that had been loaded in Monterrey, Mexico. It's unclear when they got into the car.
The pair have yet to be identified. The bodies were taken to the Iowa state medical examiner's office.
Related Content
- Iowa authorities say 2 bodies found in rail car from Mexico
- Body found in burned out car in SE Iowa
- Body found in frozen eastern Iowa lake
- Family of 4 from Iowa found dead in Mexico
- Services scheduled for Iowa family found dead in Mexico
- Fiery Iowa derailment caused by broken rail, poor repairs
- Body found on river shore near northwest Iowa college campus
- Authorities find body in rural Lee County
- Authorities investigate suspicious death of Iowa hunter
- My life as a rail program