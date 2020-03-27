Iowa authorities: Man accidentally backed up truck over daughter

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (KCCI-TV) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl died in central Iowa after her father accidentally backed a truck over her.
The accident occurred Wednesday on a farm outside Guthrie Center. Guthrie County deputies summoned to Guthrie County Hospital were told by a man there that he and his family had just returned home from a fishing trip when he went to a barn to check on livestock.
He told a deputy that he was backing up the truck when he saw his little girl lying in front of it. She was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The names of those involved haven't been released.
