Iowa authorities ID woman killed in oxygen tank explosion

MORAVIA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials in southern Iowa have identified a woman who died following an explosion in a home involving an oxygen tank.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that 58-year-old Diane Golos died in the incident. Officials say the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.
Firefighters and medics were called to a home in Morovia shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive woman, later identified as Golos.
Officials say Golos was found on the kitchen floor and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she had been using an oxygen machine for medical purposes when an unknown ignition source caused an explosion and fire.
