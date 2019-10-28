Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa authorities ID woman killed at gender-reveal party, say pipe bomb 'inadvertently' created

Authorities released the name of a woman killed Saturday during a gender-reveal announcement and said the explosion was the result of “ inadvertently creating a pipe bomb.”

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 11:11 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:12 AM

MARION COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities released the name of a woman killed Saturday during a gender-reveal announcement and said the explosion was the result of “ inadvertently creating a pipe bomb.”

The victim is 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office released the following information:

“Our investigation showed that members of the Kreimeyer family were experimenting with different types of explosive material on Friday and Saturday in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media for friends and family. On Saturday afternoon five family members and the expectant mother gathered and placed gunpowder in the bottom of a homemade stand that was welded to a metal base plate. A hole had been drilled in the side for a fuse, a piece of wood was placed on top of the gunpowder and colored powder was placed on top of the board. Tape was then wrapped over the top of the metal tubing, inadvertently creating a pipe bomb. Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded sending metal pieces flying. One of these metal pieces struck Pamela Kreimeyer in the head causing instant death. She was standing with other family members approximately 45 feet from the device. It’s believed that the projectile that struck the victim then continued another 144 yards through the air coming to rest in a field.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitoring your credit score

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Community Events