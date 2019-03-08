Iowa author visits with Central Springs Elementary students

MANLY, Iowa - A children's author from Eastern Iowa made a couple pit stops today to read to kids and talk about her journey as an author.

Jill Esbaum is from near the Quad Cities, and became interested in reading and writing at a young age. Her focus is on children books, and spoke with students at Central Springs Elementary in both Manly and Nora Springs. Esbaum also talked about the writing process, and says it's key for students to learn it at an early age.

"The earlier you can teach that and the more comfortable kids can get with it, and the idea that, yes, you can cross things out and erase and delete...and work to make it better...then everything is going to be easier."

She loves to visit schools when she can, and even got to sign some of her books, and appreciates today's visit.

"When you can get kids fired up about books and reading by having an author come, if you can add that to your toolkit, do it. I don't care if it's me or someone else, but kids can look forward to it for so long, and you feel like a rockstar when you come to a school."

Esbaum has written over 30 books, including some for National Geographic.

She says four new books are scheduled to be released next spring.