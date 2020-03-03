Iowa asking some travelers to 'self-isolate' due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans returning from a country where the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is spreading are being asked to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days after returning to the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says areas currently included in this notice are:

• China

• Hong Kong

• Iran

• Italy

• Japan

• South Korea

IDPH says if you’ve traveled to those countries, stay home for 14 days after you get back and monitor your symptoms. If you get sick and need medical care, you should call ahead and let your doctor know of your recent travel.

“We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19. The department urges employers to work with staff to consider flexible leave policies and tele-working options,” says IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

There are no presently confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa but medical experts predict it will eventualy come to the state. IDPH says these proactive actions will help delay and/or control this potential spread.

Experts say some of the things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same as for the flu or other viruses:

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Contain germs by staying home when ill

IDPH says Iowans should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, click here.