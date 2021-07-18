Iowa artist stops by Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee to paint mural for summer campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Hy-Vee in Barlow Plaza welcomed Iowa artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen on Saturday. Sorensen whose known for his Freedom Rock tributes, dropped by to paint a mural inside the grocery store as part of its End Summer Hunger campaign.

"A lot of kids when they get out of school, they don't have that cafeteria food to supplement. That puts a lot of strain on families so Hy-Vee will kind of end summer hunger with that," says Sorensen.

The grocery store chain is also partnering with national suppliers including Kellog's and Chobani to provide meals to families in need.

"I have two kids of my own. I have one on the way so the thought of hungry kids or someone who has to go all of summer without eating lunch really tugs at the heartstrings."

Prior to Rochester, Sorensen brought his artistic skills to Hy-Vee's in Lincoln, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa, where he also painted murals. He is bringing them on the road again Sunday to a Hy-Vee in Madison, Wisconsin, where will be painting another mural.