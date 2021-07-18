Clear

Iowa artist stops by Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee to paint mural for summer campaign

Artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen painted a mural to raise awareness of hunger as part of the grocery chain's End Summer Hunger campaign.

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 12:19 AM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Hy-Vee in Barlow Plaza welcomed Iowa artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen on Saturday. Sorensen whose known for his Freedom Rock tributes, dropped by to paint a mural inside the grocery store as part of its End Summer Hunger campaign.

"A lot of kids when they get out of school, they don't have that cafeteria food to supplement. That puts a lot of strain on families so Hy-Vee will kind of end summer hunger with that," says Sorensen. 

The grocery store chain is also partnering with national suppliers including Kellog's and Chobani to provide meals to families in need.

"I have two kids of my own. I have one on the way so the thought of hungry kids or someone who has to go all of summer without eating lunch really tugs at the heartstrings."

 Prior to Rochester, Sorensen brought his artistic skills to Hy-Vee's in Lincoln, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa, where he also painted murals. He is bringing them on the road again Sunday to a Hy-Vee in Madison, Wisconsin, where will be painting another mural.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607524

Reported Deaths: 7728
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1257621794
Ramsey52797910
Dakota47074475
Anoka43056465
Washington27573296
Stearns22617227
St. Louis18199318
Scott17608139
Wright16468151
Olmsted13471102
Sherburne1208295
Carver1070849
Clay828592
Rice8238111
Blue Earth767044
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624653
Otter Tail588587
Benton584398
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475533
Winona462952
Itasca462067
Isanti443265
McLeod433161
Morrison426362
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388556
Lyon364954
Carlton355657
Freeborn349534
Pine336623
Nicollet332845
Mille Lacs313455
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287633
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239723
Martin236133
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13589
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11326
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83520
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny and Warm Temperatures Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eyota chicken feed

Image

Bubba Sorensen hunger mural

Image

AMA Motocross Pro Nationals at Spring Creek Motocross Park

Image

Rochester FC plays in the Midwest Regional Cup

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/17/21)

Image

Son of American Pharoah to make debut at Canterbury

Image

Spring Creek National on Saturday

Image

Iowa Community Kitchen

Image

NIACC to kick off new performing arts season

Image

Forte Living coming to Rochester

Community Events