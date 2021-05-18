Iowa arrest of Louisiana man over Minnesota stolen truck

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – A Louisiana man is arrested in Iowa for stealing a pickup truck in Minnesota.

Around 4 pm Sunday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Joseph Bellvie, 58 of New Orleans, LA, in the 1900 block of Highway 63. Authorities say Bellvie was driving a pickup that had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Center, MN, on May 2.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bellvie was taken into custody without incident is faces charges of first-degree theft, drug possession, and driving with a suspended license.

The Denver Police Department assisted with this arrest.