Totals from 11 a.m. previous day to 11 a.m. today.

New deaths: - 19 (ties 1-day high)

Total deaths: - 485

New cases: - 595 (highest since May 7)

Total cases: - 18,256

Recovering: - 9,859

Hospitalized: - 393

Total tested: - 139,140

New tests: - 4,156