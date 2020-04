Iowa announces 1-day high with 648 new coronavirus cases

Iowa health officials announced 648 new positive cases Saturday as the statewide total eclipsed 5,000.

The state also announced five more deaths (Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk and Scott counties).

New deaths: - 5

Total deaths: - 112

New cases: - 648 (new 1-day high)

Total cases: - 5,092

Recovered: - 1,723

Hospitalized: 293

At this time, 1 in 91 Iowans have already been tested.