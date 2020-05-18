MASON CITY, Iowa - The U.S. census continues, even if the pandemic is slowing it down a bit.
On Monday afternoon, Iowa's Lieutenant Governor got a briefing on census participation. The Hawkeye state ranks third in the nation in census participation. Minnesota is number one. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says participation is important in determining how much federal coronavirus help the state gets.
"The federal legislations that has been passed and the additional dollars that have been provided have gone to programs that distribute dollars, at least in part based on census driven formulas," said Gregg.
Some census operations have been delayed because of COVID-19. Door knocking is pushed back from this month to August.
Related Content
- Iowa and Minnesota tops in the USA for census responses
- Minnesota demographer: Question will hurt census accuracy
- Minnesota to sue over census citizenship question
- Census workers needed
- Iowa and Minnesota in top ten for longest life expectancy
- Partisan tempers flare over Minnesota's COVID-19 response
- Census Bureau makes 'urgent' push for more Minnesota workers
- Minnesota Mat names Top 100
- Iowa Attorney General's office warning of census fraud
- Iowa superintendent cautions rural emergency response delays