Iowa and Minnesota tops in the USA for census responses

MASON CITY, Iowa - The U.S. census continues, even if the pandemic is slowing it down a bit.

On Monday afternoon, Iowa's Lieutenant Governor got a briefing on census participation. The Hawkeye state ranks third in the nation in census participation. Minnesota is number one. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says participation is important in determining how much federal coronavirus help the state gets.

"The federal legislations that has been passed and the additional dollars that have been provided have gone to programs that distribute dollars, at least in part based on census driven formulas," said Gregg.

Some census operations have been delayed because of COVID-19. Door knocking is pushed back from this month to August.