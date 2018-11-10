Clear

Iowa and Minnesota set new records for midterm voting

More votes cast Tuesday than any midterm election in either state's history.

Nov. 7, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – More Iowans and Minnesotans voted Tuesday than any midterm election in either state’s history.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says they’re counted more than 1,320,000 votes as of Wednesday morning, smashing the previous record set in 2014 at 1,142,311.

“I am very proud that so many Iowans across the state came out and made their voices heard in record numbers,” says Secretary Paul Pate. “They have once again proven that we are a leader in voter registration and participation.”

In Minnesota, the Secretary of State’s Office says at least 2,593,922 cast a ballot Tuesday, also setting a new record.

“Minnesota elections are a model for the nation,” says Secretary Steve Simon. “Not only do Minnesotans value civic engagement, but you have demanded from your government a voting system that makes it as easy as possible for Minnesotans to exercise their voice and power at the polls. Whether or not our participation rate this year means we will maintain our #1 in the nation status, I will always consider you the best voters in our great country.”

Almost 61 percent of Iowa’s registered voter participated in Tuesday’s election, while that number was nearly 64 percent in Minnesota.
Vote totals will not become official until county canvassing boards certify the results.

