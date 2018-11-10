Iowa and Minnesota make mark in historic election

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2018 Midterm election is making history with not just how many people came out to vote, but also with who was voted into office.

A record-breaking number of women were voted into office. As of November 7, 95 women had won or are projected to win House races. 13 women won seats in the Senate, while 10 women are already in the Senate who were not up for re-election this year.

Minnesota and Iowa are part of the history with Rochester electing its first ever female mayor, Kim Norton, and with Kim Reynolds being the first female to be elected governor of Iowa.

Valerie Guimaraes of Rochester said she believes women are well-equipped for politics and can bring something men can't.

“Also bring that, which is uniquely ours, the ability to see holistically and have compassion,” she said.

Guimaraes, who is Native American, is also celebrating another piece of history being made: the amount of indigenous people being elected into office.

Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Sharice Davids of Kansas are the first Native American congresswomen. Minnesota also elected its first Native American Lt. Governor, Peggy Flanagan, who is running with Governor-elect Tim Walz.

For Guimaraes, seeing indigenous people like Flanagan voted into office is inspiring.

“We were here and our situation has not improved as much as I would have liked, as much as my grandmother would've liked, you know, so I’m more hopeful that she can bring that perspective that is so needed,” she said.