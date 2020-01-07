Clear
Iowa and Minnesota in top ten for longest life expectancy

Minnesotans on average live to be 80-years-old and Iowans live to be 79.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 8:07 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota and Iowa have made the cut in the top ten states with the longest life expectancy.

Iowa ranked 8th and Minnesota is the third top state with people living the longest amount of years. That's according to termlife2go.com. They used the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations to analyze the life expectancy rates. Minnesotans are predicted to live until they're, on average, 80-years-old. Iowans are expected to live 79 years.

KIMT spoke with a woman who lives in Rochester about this. She thinks the weather may have something to do with it. "I also am a firm believer in that the temperature extremes we go through in this state help our bodies to adjust to changes and stuff." said Jennifer Soderlind. "I think the midwest is a very good place to live. We don't have pollution like they do on both coasts. I think the heat is a really huge factor for south why people have issues there - I just think a lot of junk lives where it's warm."

Hawaii ranked at the number one state for the longest life expectancy and California came in second.

