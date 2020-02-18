Iowa and Minnesota considering stopping the clock on daylight saving time

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mark your calendars. On Sunday, March 8th, we will be springing forward one hour. Yes, daylight saving time is almost upon us.
Lawmakers in both Minnesota and Iowa are debating bills that would keep the states on the same time all year long.
If the bills pass and are signed into law, the Federal government would have to okay the change.
Mason City resident Mallory Wiese says she would be fine with getting that hour of sleep back in the spring.
“Losing that hour, definitely interrupts my sleep schedule sometimes. For the most part I am pretty used to it by now,” said Wiese.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not change their clocks. Both California and Florida approved getting rid of daylight saving time, but are still waiting for the Federal government to approve the change.
