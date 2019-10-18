Iowa and Minnesota businesses are struggling to find workers

KIMT-TV 3 - The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops again in Minnesota while it remains steady in Iowa.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the state's jobless number declined one-tenth to 3.2 percent in September. That continues a decline from 3.4 percent in July and 3.3 percent in August.

“As Minnesota employers continue to struggle to find the workers they need, DEED is continuing to seek ways to expand the pool of available workers,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We’re working to prepare people who have been out of the labor force to go to work, encouraging employers to reach out to people with disabilities and other groups with higher unemployment rates and seeking solutions to challenges facing people who want to work, including our state’s growing child care shortage.”

Iowa's unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in September. It stood at 2.4 percent in September 2018.

“Iowa’s labor force participation rate has steadily increased with 7,900 more Iowans in the workforce since August,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Although unemployment remains low for our state, there are still tens of thousands of positions open. During the Future Ready Iowa Summits, many employers and community members have come forward with innovative solutions for recruiting skilled workers and retaining them in the state. We look forward to hearing more from employers during the remaining summits, in which you can still register at FutureReadyIowa.gov/registration.”

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in September.