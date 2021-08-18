Iowa airports receiving funding as part of State Aviation Program

MASON CITY, Iowa - Airports in the Hawkeye State are getting a little financial help thanks to the Iowa Transportation Commission.

Around $7 million will be distributed statewide for many projects as part of the 2022 State Aviation Program. These range from safety initiatives and airport development projects, to infrastructure and maintenance improvements.

At the Mason City Municipal Airport, manager David Sims says a little over $121,000 of that funding will go towards modernizing and improving their equipment storage facility.