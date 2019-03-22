Clear
Iowa advances with March Madness upset

Hawkeyes defeat Cincinnati, 79-72

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 79-72, to make to the 2nd round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The upset by the #10 seed Hawks was led by Luka Garza’s 20 points and 7 rebounds, while Joes Weiskamp added 19 points and 5 boards.

Justin Jenifer led the Bearcats with 21 points.

On Sunday, Iowa will take on the winner of the Tennessee/Colgate game.

Community Events