Iowa advances with March Madness upset

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 79-72, to make to the 2nd round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The upset by the #10 seed Hawks was led by Luka Garza’s 20 points and 7 rebounds, while Joes Weiskamp added 19 points and 5 boards.
Justin Jenifer led the Bearcats with 21 points.
On Sunday, Iowa will take on the winner of the Tennessee/Colgate game.
