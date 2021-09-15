Iowa actress Tanna Frederick finds her way home

Northern Iowa - A Mason City actress has found her way home again and the showing of her film Two Ways Home is helping community members know they are not alone.

Tanna Frederick was born in Mason City and has been a part of theatre productions since she was a kid.

After 20 years in L.A., Frederick has found herself back in Iowa while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.

Back to her Midwest roots, Frederick produced and starred in a film that follows a woman diagnosed with Bipolar disorder returning to her country home in Iowa to reconnect with her family and with herself.

Frederick could not express how grateful she felt to be back home.

"I wanted to come back here because I grew up watching movies come through but nobody locally being cast except as extras," said Frederick. "think that Iowa produces terrific artists - I wanted to come back and film here. I wanted to just use all cast and crew from here. Being able to film here meant not having to get rushed because people were angry because there's an over filtration of films being made. Everyone wanted to pitch in."

In the Iowa-based film, Frederick plays a character diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

She said she wanted to depict the role in a truthful and raw way.

"When I moved out to Los Angeles, what I was really hoping for was to create a film that gave an accurate, hopeful portrayal of somebody with mental adversity," said Frederick. "Where people walked out of the theatre saying, 'This is not something that I am afflicted with and I can never be 'normal' in society. This is something that I can have agency to help myself heal from.'"

Two Ways Home is endorsed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This Friday at 7 p.m., North Iowa Area Community College is hosting a showing of the film for five dollars a ticket. All of the proceeds are going right back to the community members who may need it most.

"All of our proceeds are going to NIACC on-campus health facilities," said Frederick. "All of the students this year who may have been knocked about a bit trying to keep going to classes and need any help on campus. The money from the showing on Friday at seven, all the proceeds are going to on-campus NIACC facilities."