Iowa absentee ballot requests of 703,768 set record

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowans have set a record for absentee ballots requested in an election.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 2:39 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowans have set a record for absentee ballots requested in an election.

Pate reports 703,768 requests as of Friday. That surpasses the previous high set in 2016 when more than 693,000 Iowans requested absentee ballots.

Of the requests just over 365,000 were requested by Democrats and more than 212,000 were from Republicans. Voters registered with no party requested nearly 124,000.

Over 96,000 have been returned so far with nearly 60,000 of those from Democratic voters. Iowans have until 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot.

Iowa voters can also cast a ballot in person at their county auditor’s office through Nov. 2.

