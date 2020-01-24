A resolution amending the Iowa Constitution to declare there is no right to an abortion in the state has passed a Senate committee, making it eligible for floor debate.
The measure passed Thursday with only Republican votes from the Senate State Government Committee.
Republican Sen. Jake Chapman has long been disturbed by a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that gave women the right to control their bodies.
He calls the decision judicial tyranny and says the amendment restores the people's voice.
The amendment must pass the legislature this year, again next year and then would go to voters as early as 2022.
Related Content
- Iowa abortion constitutional amendment moves to Senate floor
- Republicans introduce Iowa abortion constitutional amendment
- Iowa lawmakers approve gun rights constitutional amendment
- Iowans could see pro-gun rights constitutional amendment on 2020 ballot
- New proposed amendment in Minnesota to change the constitution on public schools
- Iowa Senate passes "heartbeat bill" to limit abortion
- Iowa county pushes to permit guns on Iowa courthouse floors
- Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution
- Sen. Tina Smith delivered first address from U.S. Senate floor
- Iowa Senate passes industrial hemp law moving it to House
Scroll for more content...