Iowa Year in Review: A long-awaited execution, a missing person's case comes to a close

Most-read and most impactful stories from Iowa in 2020

A north Iowa man convicted of killing five people, including children, was executed.

Dustin Honken, a drug kingpin from north Iowa convicted of killing five people in a scheme to silence former dealers, was executed while in federal prison.

Honken was involved in one of North Iowa’s most well-publicized murder cases and was found guilty of five counts of murder in 2004.

The bodies were found buried in a wooded area in 2003 near where the current Cerro Gordo Co. Law Enforcement Center sits.

Honken killed Lori Ann Duncan, her daughters Kandace and Amber Duncan, Gregory Nicholson and Terry DeGeus during a federal meth investigation. The two children were kidnapped from Mason City.

DeGeus and Nicholson were two of Honken’s former methamphetamine dealers who agreed to cooperate with agents investigating Honken’s multistate operation.

According to people who spoke with Honken prior to the execution, the Britt native was “ready to meet his maker.”

A story that was on the minds of north Iowans for nearly a decade came to a sad close.

The body of Ethan Kazmerazk, of Hampton, was found in 2020 in a lake after he was reported missing in 2013.

The missing person’s case was brought up every year on its anniversary and a reward was offered.

Kazmerzak went missing on September 15, 2013. The 2006 Volkswagen he was last seen driving was discovered in a pond northwest of Hampton by “Adventures with Purpose,” a YouTube channel that specializes in underwater exploration and recovery.

The community was relieved and heartbroken at the news of the discovery.

It was a deadly year on and near the water in north Iowa.

A teen was killed in a jet ski crash on Clear Lake, a man was killed after going missing on the Winnebago River and a women died after being struck by a runaway tractor near Clear Lake.2

Cold-case closure?

In March, a northeast Iowa trucker was arrested in connection to killings across the country, including a northern Iowa cold case.

Investigators from multiple states were looking into whether a long-haul trucker from Iowa who's implicated in at least three women's slayings in the 1990s could be responsible for other unsolved homicides.

Officers arrested Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, in Waterloo after new DNA evidence allegedly tied him to three women whose bodies were dumped in Wyoming and Tennessee. Court documents allege that he also raped and choked a woman in Texas in 1991.

Detectives with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are “looking at any connections” that Baldwin may have to cold cases from that era, special agent Mike Krapfl said.

A change in small communities

In small communities across north Iowa, Shopkos, a staple for decades, closed and many turned into Hy-Vees.