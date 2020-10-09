Iowa U.S. Senate candidates talk health care

MASON CITY, Iowa - Senator Joni Ernst and her challenger Democrat Theresa Greenfield have been promoting their Iowa roots. The candidates say they will stand up for the Hawkeye state in D.C.

Theresa Greenfield has made health care a key part of her platform for this election, saying rural Iowans need better access to health care providers.

Senator Ernst also spoke out on rural healthcare, saying 'Medicare for all' talked about by Democrats would bankrupt doctors and hospitals in small towns.

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, both think the feds need to do more to keep small businesses going.

"Their cash flows are still down 60 percent and many of them have told me they don't think they're going to be around after the first of the year. We need a phase four stimulus package," said Theresa Greenfield.

"As a federal government, we do need to continue to provide the resources necessary for our health care systems. We have to make sure that our small businesses are protected, those that have been hit the hardest," said Senator Joni Ernst.

A recent poll by Quinnipiac shows Theresa Greenfield leading Senator Ernst by 5 points. The last Democratic senator to be elected in Iowa was Tom Harkin. He retired in 2014 and Republican Joni Ernst picked up his seat that year.