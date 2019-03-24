Iowa, UNI crown national champions

PITTSBURGH, Penn. – At the conclusion of the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships, two crowns are coming back to Iowa.

Spencer Lee from the University of Iowa is a national champion at 125 pounds. After never winning a state title in high school, the University of Northern Iowa’s Drew Foster, a Burlington, IA native, is also a national champion at 184 pounds.

Teams

1st – Penn State

4th – Iowa

8th – Minnesota

13th – Northern Iowa

16th – Iowa State



125

1st – Spencer Lee (Iowa)



133

5th – Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

7th – Ethan Lizak (Minnesota)



141

6th – Mitch McKee (Minnesota)



149

7th – Jarrett Degen (Iowa State)

8th – Pat Lugo (Iowa)



157

5th – Kaleb Young (Iowa)



165

7th – Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

8th – Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa)



174

8th – Devin Skatzka (Minnesota)



184

1st – Drew Foster (Northern Iowa)



197

6th – William Miklus (Iowa State)

7th – Jacob Warner (Iowa)



285

3rd – Gable Steveson (Minnesota)