Iowa, UNI crown national champions

PITTSBURGH, Penn. – At the conclusion of the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships, two crowns are coming back to Iowa.
Spencer Lee from the University of Iowa is a national champion at 125 pounds. After never winning a state title in high school, the University of Northern Iowa’s Drew Foster, a Burlington, IA native, is also a national champion at 184 pounds.
Teams
1st – Penn State
4th – Iowa
8th – Minnesota
13th – Northern Iowa
16th – Iowa State
125
1st – Spencer Lee (Iowa)
133
5th – Austin DeSanto (Iowa)
7th – Ethan Lizak (Minnesota)
141
6th – Mitch McKee (Minnesota)
149
7th – Jarrett Degen (Iowa State)
8th – Pat Lugo (Iowa)
157
5th – Kaleb Young (Iowa)
165
7th – Alex Marinelli (Iowa)
8th – Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa)
174
8th – Devin Skatzka (Minnesota)
184
1st – Drew Foster (Northern Iowa)
197
6th – William Miklus (Iowa State)
7th – Jacob Warner (Iowa)
285
3rd – Gable Steveson (Minnesota)
