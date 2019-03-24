Clear
Iowa, UNI crown national champions

One wrestler never won a state title in Iowa but won his first natty.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

PITTSBURGH, Penn. – At the conclusion of the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships, two crowns are coming back to Iowa.

Spencer Lee from the University of Iowa is a national champion at 125 pounds. After never winning a state title in high school, the University of Northern Iowa’s Drew Foster, a Burlington, IA native, is also a national champion at 184 pounds.

Teams
1st – Penn State
4th – Iowa
8th – Minnesota
13th – Northern Iowa
16th – Iowa State


125
1st – Spencer Lee (Iowa)


133
5th – Austin DeSanto (Iowa)
7th – Ethan Lizak (Minnesota)


141
6th – Mitch McKee (Minnesota)


149
7th – Jarrett Degen (Iowa State)
8th – Pat Lugo (Iowa)


157
5th – Kaleb Young (Iowa)


165
7th – Alex Marinelli (Iowa)
8th – Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa)


174
8th – Devin Skatzka (Minnesota)


184
1st – Drew Foster (Northern Iowa)


197
6th – William Miklus (Iowa State)
7th – Jacob Warner (Iowa)


285
3rd – Gable Steveson (Minnesota)

