Iowa Trolley Park asking for donations after discovering smashed windows

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Iowa Trolley Park is picking up the pieces after finding property damage over the weekend. And now, they're asking for your help in order to make repairs.

Those in charge of the park first noticed broken windows on the historic 1911 train depot, as well as damage to a 1947 PCC San Francisco trolley car, as well as a vehicle that was being stored for a volunteer.

Stan Gentry with the park says it's expensive to replace what was broken, as the park operates on a limited budget.

"We're talking about $200 a window I'm sure, and the PCC car we may not even be able to replace those as original."

He has some words for anyone that may have done it, as vandalizing private property is considered a felony.

"The charges are quite serious and they will follow the person the rest of their life. I don't recommend, on a lark, you go and destroy anybody's property. In our case, it's sad because we just barely get by with the donations we get now."

If you're interested in donating, call the park at 641-357-7433.