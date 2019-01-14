Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson leaving for the NFL draft

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is leaving school early for the NFL.
The Hawkeyes announced on Monday that Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore, will join teammates Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker as early entrees in the draft.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hockenson won the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end, in 2018. He caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns last season, helping the Hawkeyes finish 9-4 and ranked 25th in the final poll of the year.
