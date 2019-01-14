Clear
Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson leaving for the NFL draft

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

The Hawkeyes announced on Monday that Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore, will join teammates Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker as early entrees in the draft.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:32 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is leaving school early for the NFL.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hockenson won the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end, in 2018. He caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns last season, helping the Hawkeyes finish 9-4 and ranked 25th in the final poll of the year.

