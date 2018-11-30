Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Iowa TE Noah Fant to declare for NFL draft, skip bowl game

Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, catches a 5-yard touchdown pass ahead of Northern Iowa defensive back Korby Sander, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 1:26 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Fant announced on his Instagram page on Friday that he intends to skip his final season of eligibility to turn pro. Fant, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, will not play in Iowa's upcoming bowl game.

"We are disappointed Noah will not be finishing the season with his teammates," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He is a tremendous athlete and we wish him the best as he pursues his goal of playing in the NFL."

Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns this season. Fant earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and could be selected in the first round next spring.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Fant caught 78 passes in three seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 19 for touchdowns — a school record for a tight end.

"Thank you, coach Ferentz and (strength and conditioning) coach (Chris) Doyle for the opportunity and honor to represent the black and gold (and) for helping me grow physically and mentally more than I thought possible," Fant said.

Iowa (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events