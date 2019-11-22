Clear

Iowa Supreme Court says stand-your-ground law has limits

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s 2017 stand-your-ground law doesn’t apply to defendants engaged in criminal activity prior to using deadly force.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:58 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s 2017 stand-your-ground law doesn’t apply to defendants engaged in criminal activity prior to using deadly force.

Friday’s ruling reverses an Iowa Court of Appeals’ order in May issuing a new trial to Miguel Angel Lorenzo Baltazar, of Des Moines. He is serving life in prison for the July 2017 shooting death of Jeffrey Mercado. Baltazar maintains he feared Mercado had a weapon.

The Court of Appeals said Baltazar’s trial court issued faulty jury instructions that didn’t abide by Iowa’s new stand-your-ground law.

The Supreme Court noted the new law says there’s no duty to retreat when a person isn’t engaged in illegal activity, therefore implying those engaged in illegal activity must retreat.

Baltazar was illegally carrying a gun without a license.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Green Bandanas for Mental Health

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update

Image

Judge halts Honken execution

Image

It's all for the coach

Image

Thanksgiving for $100 or less?

Image

West Hancock wins state

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/21

Image

Turkey Feast on a budget

Image

Preventing Suicide in Ag Communities

Community Events