Iowa Superintendent reacts to Federal judge overturning ban on school mask mandates

CLEAR LAKE, IA - Yesterday, a federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt the enforcement of a law that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn for COVID-19 prevention.

Judge Robert Pratt said that the Iowa law passed in May increases the risk of children with health conditions contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Superintendent Doug Gee of the Clear Lake School District said the schools in their district are not requiring masks, but are taking other health precautions to ensure the kids' safety.

He said their district has had less than five positive COVID cases a week and their board is continuing to examine COVID cases week to week.

The Clear Lake School District board will meet later today.

"We'll probably discuss it," said Gee. "I don't see us taking any kind of action or any kind of change. But, ultimately the board can dictate that. We've always taken the approach of studying it and take our time on this and really look into some things. I don't really believe we've seen a difference in the number of positive cases at Clear Lake than we did last year when we were requiring masks."

Gee said he does not foresee any change in the Clear Lake district following this overturn.

He also said that Clear Lake is happy to have the kids back in school and he feels as though that is the best place for the kids to learn.