Iowa State's Campbell receives contract extension through 2025

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through 2025.

"I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen's and (Iowa State AD) Jamie's (Pollard) proactive approach to extending my contract," Campbell said. "My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State."

Iowa State will play in its third straight bowl game after a 7-5 season in 2019.

"Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program," Pollard said. "We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program."

No contract details were released.