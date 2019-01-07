Iowa State star RB entering NFL Draft

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State star running back David Montgomery is turning pro.

Montgomery announced on social media Monday morning that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo his senior season.

Montgomery notched back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Iowa State and finished with 2,925 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.

To God Be The Glory !!!! I will forever love the Cyclonenation !! pic.twitter.com/0mmSyVYFiN — David montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 7, 2019