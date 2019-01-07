Clear
Iowa State star RB entering NFL Draft

Iowa State running back David Montgomery, left, runs the ball as he slips away from Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Iowa State star running back David Montgomery is turning pro.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:34 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 10:36 AM

Montgomery announced on social media Monday morning that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo his senior season.
Montgomery notched back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Iowa State and finished with 2,925 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.

