Clear

Iowa State sanctions sorority after hazing reported

Iowa State University has sanctioned one of its sororities for hazing, but few details were disclosed.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 2:47 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University has sanctioned one of its sororities for hazing, but few details were disclosed.

The Des Moines Register reports the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority has been given a deferred suspension through May 2021 because of the hazing reported by two of its members.

University officials didn't disclose details of the hazing. The sorority is allowed to continue operating at this point, but it could be suspended if there are additional rules violations.

Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle says two members of the sorority reported that they were verbally harassed by other members after they reported the hazing, but he said police don't know the details of the hazing report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Image

Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Image

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Image

Theatre company buys building

Image

Bike ride moving to Lanesboro

Image

Heroin use in Southern Minnesota

Image

Clear Lake development plans under wraps

Image

Suspicious calls can cost you

Image

Chris' Weekend Weather Forecast

Image

Search for a new Byron High School Principal

Community Events