Clear

Iowa State picked to finish third in Big 12

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NCAA college football game against Drake, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma is the favorite to win another Big 12 football title, according to the conference's preseason media poll released Wednesday.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:08 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma is the favorite to win another Big 12 football title, according to the conference's preseason media poll released Wednesday.

The Sooners have won the league the last four years and 12 Big 12 championships overall. Oklahoma also made the College Football Playoff three of the past four seasons.

Texas was picked second by media covering the league. The top two teams will meet in the conference championship game on Dec. 7. The Longhorns lost to the Sooners in the title matchup in 2018.

Iowa State, TCU and Oklahoma State round out the top five picks.

The Big 12 will have four new head coaches in 2019 with Les Miles at Kansas, Chris Klieman at Kansas State, Matt Wells at Texas Tech and Neal Brown at West Virginia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Raises Butterflies

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Image

Saint Ansgar's senior roster leads way in 8-0 victory over DNH

Community Events