Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa State picked 7th in Big 12 basketball poll

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm is seen on the sidelines during the second half of a first round men's college basketball game against Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Ohio State won 62-59. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas has been tabbed as the favorite to win the Big 12 men's basketball title, the season after the end of the Jayhawks' NCAA record run of winning the conference 14 years in a row.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:44 PM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been tabbed as the favorite to win the Big 12 men's basketball title, the season after the end of the Jayhawks' NCAA record run of winning the conference 14 years in a row.

League coaches picked Kansas to finish ahead of Baylor and Texas Tech, which last year made it to the NCAA championship game before losing to Virginia in overtime. Texas was picked fourth in the poll released Thursday, followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and TCU.

Kansas coach Bill Self returns three starters, including senior center Udoka Azubuike, who was picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year.

Texas Tech and Kansas State were the Big 12 co-champions last year. Iowa State won the league's postseason tournament after beating Kansas in the championship game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN Fire Report

Image

The Future of Ragbrai and Iowa's Ride

Image

Weiss Trial Day 4

Image

Energy Money

Image

Storm Damage Funding

Image

Cove Mural

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Community invited to paint mural

Image

Car Seat Inspection Clinics

Image

Iowa Secretary of State talks elections

Community Events