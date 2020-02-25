Clear

Iowa State nips TCU, 65-59

ISU logo

Horned Frogs' comeback fails in 2nd half.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored 20 points, Tre Jackson added a career-high 18 points and Iowa State outlasted TCU 65-59.

Iowa State sealed the win with a 6-0 run to stave off the Horned Frogs’ second-half comeback bid. Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead TCU.

