Iowa State holds off Texas, 23-20, to stay in first place in Big 12

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Cyclones closing in on first conference championship game.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory Friday.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner for the other 39 yards.

Iowa State trailed 20-16 early in the fourth quarter after bad two-play sequence for Texas (5-3, 4-3) helped the Cyclones get a field goal by Connor Assalley.

First, the Longhorns came up 3 yards short throwing the ball on a fake punt on fourth-and-8. Then Purdy found Kolar for 44 yards. A holding penalty by the Cyclones forced them to settle for the Assalley's field goal to make it 20-16.

The Longhorns also were stopped inches short on a fourth-and-2 at the Iowa State 13 with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter when a field goal would have made it a seven-point game.

Purdy completed 25 of 36 for 312 yards and one touchdown. Kolar made six receptions for 131.

Ehlinger was 17 of 29 for 298 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final home game for the Longhorns. Ehlinger and Brennan Eagles set up touchdowns in the first and third quarters, connecting for 59 and 45 yards.

Hall began the game averaging 146 yards a game, fifth best in the country.

Texas, with its much-improved run defense, limited him to 37 yards by halftime, but needed a missed 41-yard field goal attempt by Assalley to escape with a 13-10 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones have never won a championship in the Big 12 or their previous league, the Big Eight. Iowa State's last conference title came in 1912. The Cyclones have not secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game, but a victory against West Virginia next week or another loss by Oklahoma could seal it.

Texas: The Longhorns have not been eliminated from the Big 12 race, but it's real close with two games to play.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays host to West Virginia on Dec. 5 to finish the regular season.

Texas faces Kansas State on Dec. 5.

