Iowa State girl's wrestling tournament results

WAVERLY, Iowa - The IWCOA girl's state wrestling tournament concluded today with many of our area wrestlers placing well.
106 LBS: Osage's Jalynn Goodale finishes 7th, Charles City's Marissa Gallup finishes 8th.
120 LBS: Charles City's Kiki Connell finishes 6th, Crestwood's Lexi Hoppe finishes 8th.
126 LBS: Osage's Emma Grimm finishes 2nd, Charles City's Toni Maloy finishes 6th.
132 LBS: Charles City's Lily Luft finishes 4th.
138 LBS: Clear Lake's Kennadi Colbert finishes 4th.
145 LBS: Crestwood's Lakin Lienhard finishes 1st, pinning Mami Selemani of Iowa City West. Osage's Makayla Mostek finishes 5th and Charles City's Allie Cross finishes 7th.
170 LBS: Osage's Leah Grimm finishes 4th.
285 LBS: Charles City's Kalysta Rodriguez finishes 4th, Osage's Abigial Cockrum finishes 6th.
