Iowa State 'corrects' teacher who banned conservative viewpoints

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University officials say the school has taken steps to correct an English teacher's syllabus that initially banned her students from submitting work opposing Black Lives Matter, gay marriage, abortion and other social issues.

English instructor Chloe Clark's syllabus instructed that students could not not choose a writing topic that “takes at its base that one side doesn't deserve the same basic human rights as you do.” The syllabus has drawn national media attention and criticism from free speech groups.

ISU says in a statement that the professor was given guidance on First Amendment protections for student expression in ISU classrooms.