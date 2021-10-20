Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda dies from injuries sustained in car crash

Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda, involved in a single-vehicle crash last week, has died from his injuries.

Benda began working for the state patrol in 2016 and was assigned to District 8 in Mason City before recently working out of District 10 in Oelwein.

"He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but he was, more importantly, a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Trooper Benda leaves behind his wife, Holly, and their four young children along with many family, friends, and colleagues," the state patrol said in a press release.

Benda was en route to assist in a call for service involving a wanted suspect when he crashed. He died from his injuries Wednesday.

Governor Reynolds has released the following statement today on the passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda,” said Reynolds. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss. Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day."

Flags in Iowa will be ordered to be flown at half-staff on the day of Trooper Benda’s funeral. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson released the following statement on the death of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda:

"I am devastated that Trooper Ted Benda has passed away. Trooper Benda has deep roots in Waukon and has dedicated his professional life to protecting our community through his service with the Iowa Department of Public Safety and as a State Trooper. Matt and I are sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers during this time."